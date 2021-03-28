Walleye Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 379.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,794 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

WFC traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $39.76. 29,124,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,805,320. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $164.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

