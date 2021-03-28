Walleye Capital LLC Invests $5.47 Million in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000. ContextLogic accounts for about 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of ContextLogic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital upgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of WISH stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. 4,904,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,806,940. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $105,591,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,373,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,591,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,389.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205.

ContextLogic Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH).

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.