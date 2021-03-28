Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Maravai LifeSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVI. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,946,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $673,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,667. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $40.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.10.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

