Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 11,107 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.14. The stock had a trading volume of 810,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day moving average of $125.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

