Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.09% of PNM Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNM remained flat at $$49.10 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 933,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,635. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.86 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

