Walleye Capital LLC Raises Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 164.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848,082 shares during the period. GreenSky makes up 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.75% of GreenSky worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after buying an additional 1,026,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 111,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 67.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 942,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 379,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSKY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.35. 1,475,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,328. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

