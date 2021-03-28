Walleye Capital LLC Sells 142,430 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,430 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Yext worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yext by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after buying an additional 677,933 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $7,074,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Yext by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Yext by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after buying an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Yext by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 230,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 185,472 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,547. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $39,663.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,333,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,171,079.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 827,839 shares of company stock valued at $14,590,570. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

