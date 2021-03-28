Walleye Capital LLC Sells 144,056 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,056 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 1.05% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,902,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,289 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 102,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,060. The stock has a market cap of $481.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

