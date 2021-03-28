Walleye Capital LLC Sells 14,847 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the period. Grubhub makes up about 0.3% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Grubhub worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRUB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grubhub in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,021.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. Insiders sold a total of 14,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,031 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.56. The company had a trading volume of 958,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,005. Grubhub Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Grubhub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

