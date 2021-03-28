Walleye Capital LLC Sells 3,972 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,681,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 412,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 246,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $4,201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 334,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,083,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.25. 270,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,265. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.