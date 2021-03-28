Walleye Trading LLC Boosts Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 137.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 662,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,387 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.36% of GreenSky worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 610.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 194,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 167,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,840 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 375.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

GSKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.35. 1,475,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,328. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

