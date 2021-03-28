Walleye Trading LLC Buys Shares of 397,639 Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 397,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Good Works Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,000.

In other Good Works Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 41,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $426,855.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,404 shares of company stock worth $1,113,836.

Shares of Good Works Acquisition stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. 304,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,467. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.23.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

