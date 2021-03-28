Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,811 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $23.23 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.