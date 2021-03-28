Waves Enterprise One Day Trading Volume Reaches $228,207.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $228,207.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00057733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00227204 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.28 or 0.00925119 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00079244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00029364 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

