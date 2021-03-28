WAX Trading Up 16% This Week (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, WAX has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $422.51 million and $48.76 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000594 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00039609 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,713,133,479 coins and its circulating supply is 1,544,457,744 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

WAX Coin Trading

