WaykiChain Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. WaykiChain has a market cap of $72.86 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $346.97 or 0.00624585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00065942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00024063 BTC.

WaykiChain Token Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.