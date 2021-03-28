WazirX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.54 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $110.54 million and $8.54 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WazirX Profile

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 237,516,596 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

