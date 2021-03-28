WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 279,124 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,800,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,124 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $207,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.64. 1,839,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.17 and a 52-week high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.