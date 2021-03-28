WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315,830 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Yandex worth $102,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Yandex by 6.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,287,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,968,000 after buying an additional 3,529,708 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Yandex by 296.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,775,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,549,000 after purchasing an additional 331,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $63.01. 1,314,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,351. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 185.32, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

