WCM Investment Management LLC Has $246.67 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,685 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,917 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Costco Wholesale worth $246,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $352.02. 3,061,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,338. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $280.90 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $155.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,069 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,073. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

