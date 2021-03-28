WCM Investment Management LLC Has $259.01 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,860 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Canadian National Railway worth $259,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,843,000 after purchasing an additional 925,820 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,358,000 after purchasing an additional 571,356 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $54,001,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,980,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after buying an additional 336,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.84. The stock had a trading volume of 984,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $72.77 and a 1-year high of $119.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.10.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

