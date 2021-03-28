WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,326,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,728 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 0.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Ecolab worth $286,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after buying an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after buying an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,476,000 after buying an additional 463,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after buying an additional 340,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.69.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $4.52 on Friday, hitting $213.33. 925,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,614. The firm has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.31 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

