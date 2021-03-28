Weber Alan W Decreases Holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Weber Alan W lessened its stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,931,250 shares during the period. Civeo comprises about 0.8% of Weber Alan W’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Weber Alan W owned about 1.36% of Civeo worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. New Generation Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Civeo by 22.6% during the third quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 840,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 103.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Civeo alerts:

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $92,651.58. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $89,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,218,674. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $231.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civeo Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.