Weber Alan W Makes New $4.96 Million Investment in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 157,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000. Oppenheimer accounts for approximately 1.5% of Weber Alan W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Weber Alan W owned approximately 1.26% of Oppenheimer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 500.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 81,684 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Shares of OPY opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $44.38.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $422.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.