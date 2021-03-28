Weber Alan W Purchases 30,000 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Weber Alan W grew its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Gray Television makes up about 1.4% of Weber Alan W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Weber Alan W owned 0.28% of Gray Television worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gray Television by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after buying an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after buying an additional 377,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gray Television by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,502.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

