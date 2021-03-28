Weber Alan W Purchases New Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,000. Arch Resources comprises about 2.3% of Weber Alan W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Weber Alan W owned 1.16% of Arch Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Arch Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Arch Resources by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,220 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arch Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period.

ARCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.99.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,422 shares of company stock worth $69,650 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

