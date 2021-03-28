Weber Alan W Raises Stock Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Weber Alan W raised its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital makes up approximately 1.9% of Weber Alan W’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Weber Alan W owned approximately 0.38% of Victory Capital worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 518,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,786,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,994,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 63,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.69.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

VCTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.