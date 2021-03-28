Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,435 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Webster Financial worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WBS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.75. 484,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $293.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

