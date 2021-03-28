Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.35.

KBH stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after buying an additional 305,958 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,828,000 after acquiring an additional 223,242 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KB Home by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,317,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

