WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.90.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,334.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WSBC opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

