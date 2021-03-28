Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of GDO traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 30,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,318. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.