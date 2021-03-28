Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,682,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSE:WEA opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

