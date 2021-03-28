Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 263.4% from the February 28th total of 445,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 in the last three months. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after acquiring an additional 213,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

