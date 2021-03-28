WeTrust (TRST) Price Hits $0.0092 on Major Exchanges

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $850,086.93 and approximately $598.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00022857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.56 or 0.00613525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024255 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

