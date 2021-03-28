WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.68 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $1.68 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00003114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021375 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00015025 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009286 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

