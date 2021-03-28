William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

NMTR has been the topic of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.42 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

