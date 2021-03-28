William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Paya in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Paya’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

PAYA opened at $11.32 on Friday. Paya has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.52 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

