Wing Market Cap Reaches $77.58 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Wing token can now be purchased for approximately $53.36 or 0.00096335 BTC on major exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $77.58 million and $128.03 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00059080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00232472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.93 or 0.00949426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00079864 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00030223 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,578,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,453,752 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars.

