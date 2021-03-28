Wings Hits 24 Hour Volume of $48,888.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Wings has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Wings has a market cap of $8.66 million and approximately $48,888.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be bought for about $0.0866 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.41 or 0.00627081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00065869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00024158 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

