Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,429 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.55% of Wintrust Financial worth $19,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC opened at $78.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.32.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $417.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.18 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

