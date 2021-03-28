WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Down 51.0% in March

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXSE opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $81.26.

