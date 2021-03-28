Woodcoin (LOG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,964.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $726,565.75 and $71,964.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,942.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.89 or 0.03038647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.00330352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.86 or 0.00893531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.92 or 0.00407423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.08 or 0.00355869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00244851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021328 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

