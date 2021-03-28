Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Hits Market Cap of $350,346.44 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $5.34 or 0.00009649 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $350,346.44 and approximately $370.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00057744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00225948 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.58 or 0.00931677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00051459 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00079295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00029369 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.