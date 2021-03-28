Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $531.78 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $266.96 or 0.00478517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $531.78 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00057610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00222074 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.56 or 0.00868553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00078049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00028328 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,193,800 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

