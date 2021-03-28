Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Price Hits $364.84 on Exchanges

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can currently be bought for about $364.84 or 0.00652031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $700,849.43 and $374.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00057513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00228689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.66 or 0.00871546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00051200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00078643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00028771 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

