XDNA (XDNA) Market Cap Tops $14,830.38

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, XDNA has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One XDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. XDNA has a market capitalization of $14,830.38 and $3.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XDNA Coin Profile

XDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 8,822,014 coins and its circulating supply is 8,822,007 coins. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

XDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using US dollars.

