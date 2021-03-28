Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of Xilinx worth $428,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $13,601,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,586 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

