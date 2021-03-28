XIO (XIO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $103,650.00

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One XIO token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000154 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000052 BTC.

XIO (XIO) is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

