XXEC Inc. Purchases Shares of 48,315 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

XXEC Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,000. Medtronic accounts for about 4.5% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,784,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,464. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.52. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

