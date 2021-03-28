XXEC Inc. Sells 15,870 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

XXEC Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 3.5% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.13. 9,551,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,559,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock worth $556,529,644. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

